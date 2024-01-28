WORLD
Arab League to hold emergency meeting to discuss ICJ ruling on Israel's war
Meeting will be held at the level of permanent delegates at the request of Palestine to draft an Arab position on the ICJ ruling.
Arab League's emergency meeting will discuss the ICJ's provisional ruling. / Photo: Reuters
January 28, 2024

The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a provisional ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza.

The meeting will be held at the level of permanent delegates at the request of Palestine to draft an Arab position on the ICJ ruling, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said in a statement on Sunday.

South Africa took Israel to The Hague-based ICJ on December 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians amid a deadly offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023

Israeli onslaught continues

On Friday, the UN court found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible.

The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and to improve the humanitarian situation.

Flouting the ICJ's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza where at least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 65,087 others injured since October 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

SOURCE:AA
