Italian Government to host a summit with African leaders
On Monday the Italian Government will host a summit with African leaders. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has promised a new strategic vision for her country's relations with Africa. It will focus on development, joint energy projects but also on controlling irregular migration. She has made controlling migration a key domestic issue and as the rotating head of the G7 is in a position to make it a priority. But African leaders will want to hear more detail particularly on investment. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
January 28, 2024
