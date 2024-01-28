WORLD
1 MIN READ
US troops killed in Jordan near Syria border
Several US Army troops have been killed, and dozens more injured in a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan- near the Syrian border. They were the first US fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, increasing the risk of escalation. Daoud Kuttab, Middle East Analyst and columnist with Almonitor.com, from Amman joins us and talks about the clarity of the location, who is behind the attack, what kind of reprisals he expects from the US and what this means for the regional escalation of tensions.
Daoud Kuttab / Others
January 28, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us