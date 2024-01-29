Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus has held talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Kurtulmus expressed his pleasure on Monday at being in the "friendly and brotherly" country of Bahrain during his meeting with Al Khalifa at the Royal Palace, according to a statement from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

He said that he had "productive" meetings with Bahrain's Council of Representatives and Shura Council leaders and members, expressing "confidence" that Türkiye-Bahrain relations would "significantly advance in political, economic, and cultural spheres."

For his part, Al Khalifa said that the efforts of the parliaments would advance the relationship between the two countries in all areas.

Earlier, Kurtulmus held talks with Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, chairperson of Bahrain’s Shura Council.

Enhancing relations

The Turkish parliament speaker said that there had been no visit to Bahrain at the parliament level for quite some time and wished that this visit would mark a “new beginning.”

Kurtulmus also expressed Türkiye's intention to enhance relations both with Gulf countries and other nations in the region.

He also highlighted the challenges that the region, particularly Palestinian territories, are facing.

Al Saleh also stressed the need for advancing commercial relations between the two countries.

Touching upon Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestine, Al Saleh said that peace cannot be achieved in the Middle East until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

'Israel's inhumane massacre'

As part of his visit to Bahrain, Numan Kurtulmus also met with Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, the speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, according to a statement from the Turkish Parliament.

Kurtulmus also conveyed Ankara’s gratitude for Bahrain’s stance against Israel's “inhumane massacres against Palestine.”

He hoped that “an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital will be established.”

“The second area is the subject of humanity. People of different faiths all over the world are opposing this persecution and saying 'enough is enough',” he said.

For his part, Al Musallam expressed support for Ankara's efforts for Palestine on international platforms, and said that Manama also act in the same manner.

He said that the solution for the Palestinian issues lies in the establishment of a fully independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, adding that Bahrain opposes displacement of Palestinians from their lands.