Italian PM Meloni pledges $6B for African energy, reforms, security

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a 6 billion dollar funding plan for energy and other programmes in Africa. The announcement came at an international summit on Africa, hosted by Meloni in Rome. Among other things, it includes ambitions to reform the continent’s energy sector. But crucially, it involves crackdowns on smuggling gangs and migrants trying to cross into Europe. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.