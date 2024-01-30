January 30, 2024
US says it will avenge killing of three soldiers in Middle East
The US has warned its response to a drone attack that killed three of its soldiers on the Syria-Jordan border could be a sustained one and will come at a time and place of its choosing. But Washington says it doesn't want a war with Iran or the groups it backs, as it tries to get a pause in the fighting in Gaza. Martyn Andrews explains.
