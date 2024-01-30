TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reiterates dedication to Montreux Convention provisions
The Turkish top diplomat asserts that Türkiye will implement the Montreux Convention to the letter, firmly rejecting any discussion or consideration of the matter.
Hakan Fidan spoke in Sofia at a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2024

Turkish foreign minister has emphasised the country's unwavering commitment to the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Convention that regulates the passage of ships through the Turkish Straits.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel in Sofia on Tuesday, Hakan Fidan said, "We will continue to implement the Montreux Convention to the letter," adding that discussing this issue is out of the question.

"Preserving calm in the Black Sea and preventing initiatives that could endanger it are among our fundamental priorities as the implementer of the Montreux Convention," Fidan added.

Expressing satisfaction with the agreement between Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania to establish a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), Fidan highlighted this as an example of regional security cooperation.

He underscored that Türkiye views this initiative not only as a demonstration of regional ownership but also as a step in line with the spirit of alliance.

