January 30, 2024
WORLD
Northern Ireland power-sharing deal endorsed by main unionist party
The main unionist party in Northern Ireland has endorsed a deal to return to power-sharing government with the largest party, Sinn Fein. The Executive collapsed two years ago when the DUP protested against post-Brexit trade arrangements. There's optimism the administration will be up and running in a matter of days. Claire Herriot reports
DUP endorses deal to restore devolved assembly at Stormont
