Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has vowed that Türkiye will continue to expose the black propaganda and disinformation techniques used by Israel in its war against the Palestinian people to say "stop" to the massacre and tragedy in Gaza.

Speaking at the 2023-2024 Evaluation and Vision Meeting on Tuesday, Altun said that "no matter what method the murderers use to cover up their cruel acts, we will bring them to the attention of the world public opinion in clarity."

He also provided information about the activities carried out by the communications directorate last year and announced its targets for the coming period.

Stating that they attach special importance to the defence of the public against the risks of digital media, Altun said: "No one is our enemy, but we are fighting a war for truth. Each of us is fighting for the Century of Türkiye to be the 'Century of Communication'."

Altun noted that the directorate's expert staff in the central organisation and regional offices play a critical role in making sure that Türkiye's voice is heard in the international arena, establishing global dialogues.

"We convey our values, our rich history, our achievements, our political stance, our approaches to global problems and our vision of the Century of Türkiye to the world with an integrated communication strategy," said Altun.