Why are Hong Kongers emigrating to the UK?
Around half a million people have fled Hong Kong since China started its crackdown on democracy and freedom of speech in the territory. More than a third of those who left are now in the UK. So how has life changed for them and are any ever planning to return? Guests: Carmen Lau International Advocacy Associate at the Hong Kong Democracy Council, and Former Elected Hong Kong District Councillor Jason Chao Director of HongKongers in Britain Claire Pearsall Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office
February 6, 2024
