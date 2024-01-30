Israeli army disguised as doctors kill three patients in hospital

Israeli forces have raided the Ib-na Sina Hospital in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians. Soldiers disguised as medical staff stormed the hospital before shooting the victims - one was receiving treatment at the time. The other two are believed to be relatives. This incident not only raises profound concerns about the blurred lines between conflict and humanitarian spaces but also exposes the unsettling infiltration of soldiers posing as doctors and nurses.