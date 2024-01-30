WORLD
1 MIN READ
Farmers keep up Paris 'siege' to step up pressure on government
French farmers have been blocking road access into Paris for a second day. France’s prime minister Gabriel Attal has announced new measures in search of a compromise in the French parliament but it remains to be seen if it’s enough. Meanwhile President Emmanuel Macron is expected to discuss the crisis at this week’s EU summit in Brussels with reports suggesting he wants the EU to pause free trade talks with South America to help protect his farmers. Simon McGregpr-Wood has more.
Paris Road Blockade Continues / Others
January 30, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us