Hamas considers new ceasefire plan backed by US, Qatar, and Egypt

Positive signs from Hamas's political leadership, as it considers a new ceasefire plan, set out by the US, Qatar and Egypt. The plan reportedly proposes a six-week truce, when more Israeli hostages would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. But Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war on Gaza won’t end until what he calls "total victory" is achieved. Leone Lakhani has more.