Important stakeholders are discussing a plan that can result in a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which has been waging a deadly war on Gaza since October 7th.

Intelligence chiefs from Israel, the US and Egypt met with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, in Paris over the weekend to discuss the three-step proposal.

Hamas, the resistance group in control of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday that it received a draft of the ceasefire proposal.

This marks the most significant attempt to end Israel’s ground and aerial attacks in which more than 26,000 people, many of them women and children, have been killed.

Here’s a breakdown of what the proposal is about.

A three-stage solution

In a statement released to Reuters, Hamas outlined a three-stage proposal.

The first phase involves a pause in fighting and the release of elderly, civilian women and children hostages, accompanied by the delivery of significant humanitarian aid to address Gaza’s food and health crisis.

The second phase includes the release of female Israeli soldiers, increased aid deliveries, and the restoration of utility services such as electricity and water supply.

The third phase focuses on releasing the bodies of deceased Israeli troops in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including male military recruits.

The statement clarified that military operations on both sides would have to stop during each phase. Negotiations will determine the specific number of Palestinian prisoners to be released at each stage, with a focus on those who face long prison sentences.

If all goes according to the plan then the war will end and Hamas will ultimately release male Israeli soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The plan has been sent to Gaza and Hamas leaders are set to discuss and express their final opinion on the proposal in the coming days.

What Hamas says about the plan

Hamas, as stated by Haniyeh, is “open to discussing any serious and practical initiatives or ideas, provided that they lead to a comprehensive cessation of aggression”.

Emphasising its key demand, Hamas also insisted that the plan must ensure the “complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas leader’s statement also said the group’s leadership has received an invitation to Cairo to reach an “integrated vision” regarding the framework agreement and Haniyeh announced his first public trip to Cairo in over a month to discuss the proposal.

Israel’s approval

News reports suggest that anonymous Israeli officials have confirmed the government's approval of a deal presented to Hamas.

Speaking at the Eli settlement in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu said: “We will not withdraw the IDF from Gaza Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen.”

Netanyahu is facing significant pressure from the families of remaining Israeli captives held by Hamas, urging a deal for their release.

Despite opposition from Netanyahu and his right-wing government, Israel’s opposition leader and former prime minister, Yair Lapid, expressed his willingness to support the peace initiative if it leads to the return of the captives.

Even if all sides agree to the draft proposal, settling the logistical details of the truce, the release of hostages and prisoners could still take days or weeks.