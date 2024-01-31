WORLD
Militant rampage kills dozen of civilians in eastern DRC
The killings were carried out by armed militants believed to be linked to the Daesh terror group.
UN peacekeepers patrol areas affected by the recent attacks by M23 rebels fighters in North Kivu in the east of the DR Congo. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 31, 2024

Militants have killed at least 12 villagers in a spate of attacks in eastern DRC, a local official and a civil society leader said as the country's president ruled out dialogue with neighbouring Rwanda over a related conflict.

The killings in DRC's North Kivu province took place on Tuesday and were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, armed militants believed to be linked to the Daesh terror group.

The militants attacked three villages in the Beni territory, according to Kinos Katuho, the president of the local Mamove civil society organisation.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings.

The conflict spiked in late 2021 when another rebel group, which goes by the name M23 and which had been largely dormant, resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory.

The group allegedly has support from neighbouring Rwanda, though the country denies ties.

"Two people were killed in the village of Mangazi-Kasongo, five in Matadi-Beu and five others in Mamove," said Katuho.

Among those killed by the attackers — who also looted the properties — was the village chief in Matadi-Beu, according to Mamove chief Charles Endukadi.

Meanwhile, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday repeated his claims that the M23 rebels are supported by Rwanda, and said he would not engage in talks with Rwanda's leader, Paul Kagame, over the issue.

The United Nations and human rights groups have also said the militants receive backing from Rwanda.

"No dialogue will take place with our aggressor as long as it occupies a portion of our territory," Tshisekedi said, referring to Rwanda. He spoke during a meeting with diplomats in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa.

"We will not accept any compromise," he said.

SOURCE:AP
