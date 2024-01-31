CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Bunkers of Albania: Preparing For a War That Never Came
Albania was, for decades, one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. Throughout the Cold War, the Communist state was preparing for a war which never happened. Nearly 175 thousand bunkers were built across the country, but none of them ever saw any combat. Instead, today, most have been converted into hostels, homes and museums. Katarina Petrovic went to Tirana to see how the bunkers are being used for a new purpose. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ALBANIA’S BUNKERS FIND NEW LIFE / Reuters
January 31, 2024
