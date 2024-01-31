WORLD
UNRWA is 'backbone' of all humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscores the importance of keeping "UNRWA’s vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza", the occupied West Bank and beyond.
Meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in the Gaza Strip at U.N. headquarters in New York / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) amid the agency's funding crisis, which was sparked by allegations that some of its employees in Gaza took part in the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel.

"UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza," Guterres said on Wednesday at the opening of the 2024 session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

"I appeal to all member states to guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s life-saving work," he said, adding that the UN "immediately" acted after receiving the "very serious allegations" against UNRWA staff members.

"I was personally horrified by these accusations. Yesterday, I met with donors to listen to their concerns and to outline the steps we are taking to address them," he added.

"I underscored the importance of keeping UNRWA’s vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza, and to ensure its continuity of services to Palestine refugees in the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria," Guterres said.

The agency said it terminated contracts with several employees following Israeli allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the October 7 attack.

At least 12 countries — including the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Finland, and Japan — have suspended funding for the agency which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

SOURCE:AA
