January 31, 2024
EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on Ukraine aid
EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. They're trying to find agreement on 54-billion-dollar's worth of financial aid for Ukraine a deal which requires approval of all 27 leaders it's currently being blocked by Hungary’s prime minister. Viktor Orban has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has a long history of trying to block EU support for Kiev. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead from Brussels.
