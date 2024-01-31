EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit on Ukraine aid

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. They're trying to find agreement on 54-billion-dollar's worth of financial aid for Ukraine a deal which requires approval of all 27 leaders it's currently being blocked by Hungary’s prime minister. Viktor Orban has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has a long history of trying to block EU support for Kiev. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead from Brussels.