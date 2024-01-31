TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Ukrainian ministers discuss reconstruction of Ukraine
Support of Turkish contractors will be cornerstone of collaboration, particularly in reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure, says Turkish trade minister.
Turkish, Ukrainian ministers discuss reconstruction of Ukraine
Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu (R) stressed that Türkiye will always continue its support to Ukraine. / Photo: AA
January 31, 2024

Turkish and Ukrainian ministers have discussed the reconstruction process of Ukraine in Istanbul at an event dedicated to helping the war-torn nation rebuild.

Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov came together on Wednesday for the Forum on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the meeting, officials discussed the role of Türkiye in the reconstruction process, according to Bolat's statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"The experience gained from the successful projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in various regions of the world to date will be a cornerstone of the collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure," he said.

Bolat stressed that the ministers conducted significant assessments on expanding Türkiye and Ukraine's mutual trade volume and enhancing economic relations.

"We sincerely believe that this productive meeting with Kubrakov will contribute to further strengthening the economic and strategic relations between Türkiye and Ukraine," he added.

Uraloglu also spoke about the meeting, saying: "We had a meeting on our relations based on our deep-rooted historical friendship ties. We will always continue our support to Ukraine."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us