February 1, 2024
US activists erect camp called ‘Bloody Blinken Land’ to protest Gaza carnage
Dozens of activists have been camping and protesting in front of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house in Virginia state for almost a week. They’ve resorted to many measures to deliver their message — fake blood, messages on his door, even morning disturbances. Their determination is clear: End the massacres in Gaza.
