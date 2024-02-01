February 1, 2024
London Lions conquer Besiktas! | British Basketball roars into the limelight
London has been swept off its feet by the red-hot sensation, the London Lions! Dominating the British Basketball League and making colossal moves in Europe, they're not just scoring points; they're winning hearts with their on-court prowess and off-court charisma. Here’s our sports Correspondent Lance Santos with this slam-dunk report.
