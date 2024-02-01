Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said there already exists “de facto peace” between his country and Armenia, but a formal treaty is needed to finalise the normalisation of bilateral ties, his office has said in a statement.

“But in order to bring this process to a logical end, a peace treaty must be signed and Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan end,” Aliyev told a meeting on Thursday with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong in Baku.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Azerbaijan liberated most of the region during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement, opening the door to normalisation.

Last September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh to establish constitutional order, after which illegal Armenian separatist forces in the region surrendered. The two sides also swapped prisoners of war in December.

Aliyev said Armenia still claims Azerbaijani territory in official documents such as its Constitution, adding that peace could be achieved if Yerevan stops making the claims and makes changes to its legal documents.

“Stating the importance of this to be implemented in Armenia as soon as possible, the head of state emphasised that the initiation of internal discussions on this issue in Armenia is considered a positive step and it can create a good opportunity for the peace process to be concluded soon,” the statement read.