February 26, 2024
Palestine Talks | British rapper and activist Lowkey unravels the UK's Israel lobby
British rapper and pro-Palestinian activist Lowkey exposes the extent to which the Israel lobby is integrated within the highest levels of the UK's political establishment and gives TRT World an insight into how he dealt with Israel lobbyists trying to cancel his music. #Lowkey #Palestine #IsraelLobby
