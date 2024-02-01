Italy might send aircraft and a ship to the EU’s Aspides mission in the Red Sea, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

“There will be at least one Italian ship for 12 months and we are also evaluating the sending of aerial assets with surveillance and data collection tasks,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said during a hearing of the Italian parliament’s defence commission on Thursday.

“We also hope for the participation of moderate, pro-Western Arab countries to the mission,” said Crosetto.

The ongoing Red Sea crisis threatens the country’s economic stability, the minister said.

“Not only does it threaten the safety of navigation, but also our economic stability,” he added.

“From a geopolitical perspective, the persisting situation could lead to a marginaliation of Mediterranean ports, deepening the negative impacts on the global and European economies and, in particular on Italy’s.”

Crucial maritime pathway

Crosetto told lawmakers that the Red Sea represents a crucial maritime pathway connecting Asia to Europe, where around one-sixth of world trade, an important share of hydrocarbons, and 40 percent of Italian traded goods transit.

He added that the Red Sea has started to resemble a warzone, so that Europe must act with a mix of caution and determination.

​​​​​​​“Diplomatic efforts must go on together with military efforts, keeping channels of dialogue open with all actors who can exert some influence on the region,” he said.

EU's Aspides mission

On Wednesday, EU’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell announced a maritime mission, named Aspides, to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks, which will be launched by February 19.

Asserting that the Aspides mission should be operational in the Red Sea and some sectors in the Persian Gulf, he said: “Hence, it can incorporate EU’s EMASoH Mission which is presently operating in the Strait of Hurmuz.”

EMASoH, or the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz, is a French-led maritime monitoring mission with the goal of protecting maritime flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized that European assets, which are expected to be used for the mission, will include, for now, a minimum of three naval units, intelligence and logistical support, airborne early warning capability, cyber protection, satellite support and strategic communication in support of information warfare.