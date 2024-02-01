How close is Sweden to joining NATO?

Russia’s war in Ukraine has strengthened Europe’s resolve and expanded its security alliances. That’s the opposite of what President Vladimir Putin wanted. So what does this mean for the West’s main defence force, NATO? Guests: Elisabeth Braw Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative Paul Ingram Programme Manager at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk Leo Michel Former director for NATO policy at the Department of Defence