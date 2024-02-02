WORLD
European farmers clash with police outside EU parliament building
The European Union has said it will make changes to its agricultural policies as part of efforts to stem a cascade of fury from farmers across the continent. Violent protests besieged Brussels on Thursday, overshadowing a meeting of EU leaders discussing the bloc’s budget, including a critical funding issue for Ukraine. Farmers are angry at a series of issues, including low incomes, competition from abroad and EU rules, which could now change under the new proposals. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
February 2, 2024
