Top UK diplomat ties Palestine recognition with Hamas stepping down
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says his country could recognise Palestine without waiting until the end of talks between Israelis and Palestinians, adding that it won't happen as long as Hamas is governing besieged Gaza.
"What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own," Cameron says. / Photo: AP
February 1, 2024

Britain's top diplomat has said that his country could officially recognise a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in besieged Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, speaking to The Associated Press during a visit on Thursday to Lebanon intended to tamp down regional tensions, said no recognition could come while resistance group Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestine's leaders were continuing.

UK recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, "can't come at the start of the process, but it doesn't have to be the very end of the process," said Cameron, a former British prime minister.

"It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real," Cameron said.

"What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own."

That prospect is "absolutely vital for the long-term peace and security of the region," he said.

Some 72 percent of UN member states already recognise Palestine as a country, with Israel-blockaded Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and occupied West Bank as its inseparable parts.

Britain, the US and other Western countries have supported the idea of an independent Palestine existing alongside Israel as a solution to the region's most intractable conflict, but have said Palestine's independence should come as part of a negotiated settlement.

There have been no substantive negotiations since 2009.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, has publicly refused to endorse an independent Palestine after the war and has even boasted in recent weeks that he was instrumental in preventing Palestinian statehood.

A move by some of Israel's key allies to recognise a Palestinian state without Israel's buy-in could isolate Israel and put pressure on it to come to the table.

RelatedIn Gaza tinderbox, US and Iran-backed militias are triggers for explosion

'Sustainable ceasefire'

Cameron said the first step must be a "pause in the fighting" in Gaza that would eventually turn into "a permanent, sustainable ceasefire."

He added that in order for his country to recognise a Palestinian state, the leaders of the Hamas resistance group would need to leave Gaza "because you can't have a two-state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for October 7."

Cameron said his country is also proposing a plan to deescalate tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, where the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been trading fire near-daily for the past four months, sparking fears of a wider war.

The plan would include Britain training Lebanese army forces to carry out more security work in the border region, he said.

SOURCE:AP
