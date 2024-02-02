WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead, 300 injured in Kenya gas plant fire
Firefighters battle flames caused by explosion at gas-filling point in capital Nairobi's Embakasi region, with officials reporting death of two people and fearing toll could rise.
People run for cover following a series of explosions in the Embakasi area of Nairobi on February 2, 2024. / Photo: AFP
February 2, 2024

A massive explosion has occurred at a gas plant in Nairobi, killing at least two people and injuring at least 300 others, Kenyan Red Cross and other officials said, fearing casualties could rise.

"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross said on Friday on Twitter, adding that an additional 27 people were treated on site.

Footage filmed at the scene in the Embakasi region showed firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze.

A government spokesperson stated that gas cylinders were being refilled when the fire broke out just before midnight on Thursday.

Witnesses told local media they felt tremours immediately after the blast.

SOURCE:AFP
