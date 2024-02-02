February 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US President Biden faces backlash in Michigan over Israel policy
Another suspension of hostilities in Gaza appears to be closer than ever as talks in Paris heat up and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken again heads to the Middle East. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden is slapping sanctions on a handful of Israeli settlers, accused in violence against Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
US President Biden faces backlash in Michigan over Israel policy / Others
Explore