Court remands 25 Daesh suspects over attack at Istanbul church
The suspects face charges of "membership in a terrorist organisation" and "qualified intentional homicide" in a probe over the attack at Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul, which resulted in one fatality.
The judicial authorities have released nine others under judicial control, signaling the continuance of a comprehensive legal inquiry into the matter. / Photo: AA
February 2, 2024

At least 25 people remain in custody in connection to the Santa Maria Church attack, with an additional nine suspects who have been released under judicial control, the Turkish justice minister has said.

On social media, Yilmaz Tunc on Friday outlined the developments in the ongoing investigation into the attack which occurred during a service at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul.

Among the suspects apprehended, Tunc highlighted the alleged Daesh members Amirjon Khliqov and David Tanduev, who were involved in the incident. The 25 suspects face charges of "membership in a terrorist organisation" and "qualified intentional homicide.”

The minister also noted that the judicial authorities have released nine others under judicial control, signaling the continuance of a comprehensive legal inquiry into the matter.

Two gunmen on Sunday opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing Tuncer Cihan, 52.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh terror group.

