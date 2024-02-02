Half of US adults say Israel's 15-week-old aggression in Gaza has “gone too far,” a finding driven mainly by growing disapproval among Republicans and political independents, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Broadly, the poll shows support for Israel and the Biden administration's handling of the situation ebbing slightly further across the board. The poll shows 31% of US adults approve of Biden's handling of the conflict, including just 46% of Democrats. That's as an earlier spike in support for Israel following the resistance group Hamas attacks on October 7.

Melissa Morales, a 36-year-old political independent in Runnemede, New Jersey, says she finds herself watching videos and news from Gaza daily. Images of Palestinian children wounded, orphaned or unhoused by the fighting in Gaza make her mind go to her own 3-year-old boy.

“I just can't even imagine, like, my son roaming the streets, wanting to be safe. Wanting his mom. Or just wanting someone to get him,” she said.

Israel’s offensive has gone too far, Morales says, and so has the Biden administration’s support for it.

Criticism mounts over Israel's onslaught

The US has become increasingly isolated in its support of Israel as the Palestinian death toll rises past 27,000, with two-thirds of the victims women and children. Yet the Biden administration says it is pressing Israel to reduce its killing of civilians and allow in more humanitarian aid.

John Milor, a cybersecurity expert in Clovis, California, who describes himself as a Republican-voting independent, says he remains “100%” behind Israel.

But Milor notices more young people in his circle speaking out against Israel. A visit to a family friend led to Milor being aghast when the man's stepson denounced Israelis as “warmongers.”

‘’It's not like they asked to be attacked, you know," Milor said by phone this week. "And they still have hostages over there."

In all, 50% of US adults now believe Israel's aggression has gone beyond what it should have, the poll found. That ’s up from 40% in an AP-NORC poll conducted in November.

The new poll was conducted from Jan. 25 to 28. The new findings include more worrying news for President Joe Biden when it comes to support from his own political party.

Fracture lines are growing in his Democratic base, with some key Democratic blocs that Biden will likely need if he's going to win a second term unhappy with his handling of the conflict.

About 6 in 10 non-white Democrats disapprove of how Biden is approaching the war, while about half of white Democrats approve.

Sarah Jackson, a 31-year-old professional closet designer in Chicago, is a Democrat. She says Biden has been about right in his level of support for both Israel and the Palestinians.

But as Israel's air and ground offensive goes on, Jackson's thoughts turn to finding the best way to phase down US support for it, she says.

“But yes, as it goes on, I do become more worried," she said. That includes worrying a new leader will take office here, and phase down support for Israel too abruptly, she says.

'Palestinians should have a safe state'

The poll also shows about half of US adults are extremely or very concerned that the Israel's war on Gaza may cause broader conflict in the Middle East.

The poll shows 35% of US adults now describe Israel as an ally that shares US interests and values. And thirty-six percent of US adults say the US is not supportive enough of the Palestinians, up slightly from 31% December.

A similar share of US adults say that about negotiating the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Morales, the woman from northwest New Jersey, said Palestinians should have a safe state, or at least a safe community.

“Everyone deserves a safe space where they can just be. Without interference because of who they are,” she said.