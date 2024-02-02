February 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hungarian PM agrees to $54B aid package for Ukraine's war effort
EU leaders have agreed on a new $54 billion financial aid package for Ukraine at a special summit in Brussels. Hungary’s prime minister Vitkor Orban had been blocking the deal, but to the surprise of many, quickly gave in to pressure once the summit began. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains how the EU managed to persuade Hungary to come on board.
Hungarian PM agrees to $54B aid package for Ukraine's war effort / Others
Explore