WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian PM: Economic impact of AI in Russia to exceed $110B by 2030
Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
Russian PM: Economic impact of AI in Russia to exceed $110B by 2030
Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms. / Photo: Reuters
February 2, 2024

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that the economic effect of the introduction of AI technologies in Russia has already reached some 1 trillion roubles ($11 billion), and by 2030 it will exceed 10 trillion roubles ($110 billion).

"This indicator will add almost 6 percent to GDP to the Russian economy," Mishustin said on Friday at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakh city of Almaty.

According to Mishustin, Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models.

RelatedUK spy chief: China, Russia racing to master artificial intelligence

Difference in approaches

Mishustin has also said that Russian and Western artificial intelligence (AI) have different pictures of the world. The difference in approaches makes impossible using the Western AI in the process of decision making, he added.

"Artificial intelligence thinking depends on the training dataset and reflects the specifics of the country of origin. So, in the 'brains' of the Russian GigaChat and the Western ChatGPT, there are actually different pictures of the world. Different understanding of what is good and what is bad. And when allowing AI solutions to critically important industries - for example, science, medicine, industry - it is important to use models that meet country's own national interests. And we take this into account," he emphasized.

Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms, the biggest projects are Alice of Yandex IT company and GigaChat of Sber conglomerate, consisting of bank, insurance, IT, and other companies.

The Russian AI's help users by answering their questions, following instructions, or just communicating with them.

However, they do not talk politics and their capabilities in other languages than Russian are limited.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us