The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniya, has said that the Palestinian resistance group's "consideration for a ceasefire proposal in Gaza revolves around bringing an end to the aggression."

The comments came on Friday during "communication" between Haniya and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al Nakhala, according to a statement by Hamas viewed by Anadolu Agency.

Hamas said that during the communication, "the field and political developments in our Palestinian arena, especially the Battle of the Al Aqsa Flood, were reviewed."

"Consultations were held regarding initiatives to end the aggression on Gaza, emphasising that the study of the new proposal for a ceasefire is based on the premise that any negotiations should lead to the complete cessation of the aggression," added Islamic Jihad.

Haniya, in a separate statement by Hamas, maintained communication with Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front, Jameel Mezher, where they reviewed "the developments of the Battle of the Al Aqsa Flood and held consultations regarding the new proposal resulting from the Paris meeting for a ceasefire."

The statement reaffirmed "the stance of the resistance factions, emphasising the necessity for any negotiations to lead to the complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army outside the strip, the return of the displaced to their homes, lifting the siege, reconstruction, and the entry of all life requirements, along with the completion of a serious and rewarding exchange deal."

It added that "it was indicated that the resistance revolves around the interest of our people and its protection and the investment of its heroic steadfastness and immense sacrifices."

Paris proposal

Haniya and Mezher considered "the Battle of the Al Aqsa Flood is in the context of the battle for liberation, defeating the occupation, establishing the independent Palestinian state with its capital Jerusalem, and affirming the right of return in accordance with relevant international decisions and international humanitarian law."

Haniya said on Tuesday that Hamas received a proposal discussed on Sunday at the Paris meeting, and it received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the agreement, without specifying the date of the visit.

On Sunday, a meeting was held in Paris with the participation of Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar, to discuss a prisoner exchange deal and the cessation of the war in Gaza, conducted in three stages, according to Palestinian and American sources.

Massive Palestinian death toll

Israel has killed 27,131 Palestinians and wounded 66,287 others in its brutal war on besieged Gaza.

Israel's military invasion and strikes since October 7, when Hamas blitz stunned the Middle East's nuclear power, have flattened much of the densely populated enclave and displaced nearly all its population, with many also feared buried in rubble.

Hamas says its Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 7 — a multi-pronged surprise raid that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air — was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque, growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers, and consistent raids on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Before the start of the fight, 2023 was considered the deadliest year for Palestinians that didn't involve major clashes between the two sides. Israel says the fighting will continue until Hamas resistance group is crushed, and argue that only military action can win the release of some 130 captives held in Gaza by Palestinian fighters.

But commentators and analysts have begun to question whether Netanyahu's objectives are realistic, given the war entering its 120th day, Palestinian fighters giving tough resistance to invading forces and growing international criticism, including genocide accusations against Tel Aviv at the United Nations World Court.