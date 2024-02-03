February 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Growing list of African nominees at this year's Grammys
This year's Grammy Awards will take pace in Los Angeles on Sunday. The music awards feature a growing list of African nominees. Nigerians are dominating, with a distinct musical genre that's emerged as West African pop gains broader appeal. Nigerian artists are the trailblazers of Afrobeats music, and their dream of gaining a foothold in Western pop culture has finally been achieved,
Joey Akan X Lagos / Others
Explore