WORLD
1 MIN READ
US conducts strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria
The US had signaled for days that retaliatory air-strikes against Iranian-backed militias were coming and on Friday night they did 85 targets located at 7 facilities in Iraq and Syria were struck, including command and control operations, intelligence-gathering centers, and supply chain facilities of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and their proxy-militias. Shahram Akbarzadeh is a Professor of Middle East Politics at Deakin University and Senior Fellow at the Middle East Council joins us to give some analysis on the US' latest the retaliatory strike. He answers the questions about America's move and how Iran will react, whether this will led to a wider region conflict or a proxy war.
Shahram Akbarzadeh / Others
February 3, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us