February 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands gather for pro-Palestine protest in London
As the situation in Gaza becomes increasingly more desperate, so do protests all over the world that are falling on deaf ears, with the United States and many European countries steadfast in the support for the Israeli government. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from London, where for weeks on end, the British public have been demanding their government actually hears their demand for peace.
Pro-Palestine Protest in London / Others
