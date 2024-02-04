WORLD
Israel may be 'engineering' buffer zone in Gaza: experts
Mounting evidence suggests that Israel appears to be rendering large parts of Gaza unlivable, raising fears that they may be planning to carve out a buffer zone.
Israeli forces have targeted structures in Gaza within a kilometre of the border, say experts/ Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2024

Israeli forces in Gaza have systematically destroyed buildings in an attempt to create a buffer zone inside the Palestinian territory, experts and rights groups told AFP, raising fears over the civilian cost.

The plan, not publicly confirmed by Israel, appears to entail taking a significant chunk of territory out of the already tiny Gaza, something experts as well as Israel's foreign allies have warned against.

Israeli forces have targeted structures in Gaza within a kilometre of the border, said Adi Ben Nun, a professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has carried out an analysis of satellite imagery.

More than 30 percent of all buildings in that area have been damaged or destroyed during the war, he said.

Last month, the Israeli army's deadliest day since the ground invasion began in late October offered a glimpse of the tactics being used to clear the border area..

"We are seeing mounting evidence that Israel appears to be rendering large parts of Gaza unlivable," said Nadia Hardman, a refugee rights expert at Human Rights Watch.

"One very clear example of that may be the buffer zone, this may amount to a war crime."

When contacted by AFP, the military declined to comment on the buffer zone .

RelatedWhat to know about the ICJ's historic ruling about Israel's conduct in Gaza

'No right'

Cecilie Hellestveit, of the Norwegian Academy of International Law, warned of "the prospect of ethnic cleansing, transfer, or lack of rebuilding, so that the Palestinians will eventually be forced out of the area entirely".

Scrutiny of Israel's actions in Gaza is likely to be heightened by last month's International Court of Justice ruling asking Israel to prevent any acts of genocide.

The United States, Israel's top ally and provider of military aid, has repeatedly said Gaza's territory should not change and that a buffer zone would breach that principle.

"When it comes to the permanent status of Gaza, we remain clear about not encroaching on its territory," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

SOURCE:AFP
