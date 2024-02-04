Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al Sudani ordered three days of mourning Saturday for military personnel and civilians killed by US airstrikes, according to Iraqi news agency, INA.

“Prime Minister Al Sudani has declared a general mourning for three days across state departments and institutions as a tribute to the martyrs of our armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to the US airstrikes on the Akashat and Qa'im areas in the western Anbar province,” said a statement from the media office of the prime minister.

“In protest against the American aggression that targeted Iraqi military and civilian sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Baghdad, David Burger,” INA quoted the agency.

Targeting Iran-backed forces

The US began to carry out air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

The strikes were conducted with numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers that launched from the US, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks.