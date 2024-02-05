WORLD
3 MIN READ
Terrorist attack on Pakistan police station kills at least 10 officers
The assault occurred just days before Pakistan is set to vote in a general election, which has already witnessed numerous attacks on candidates and party supporters.
Terrorist attack on Pakistan police station kills at least 10 officers
For years, the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hotspots for attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, Daesh and other militant groups targeting government and security installations, as well as civilians. / Photo: AP Archive
February 5, 2024

Dozens of militants have attacked a police station in northern Pakistan, killing at least 10 officers, a senior commander said.

The assault early Monday comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters.

"More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said.

He said 10 officers were killed and four wounded in the attack on Chaudhwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have for years seen Pakistani Taliban, Daesh and other groups attacking government and security targets, as well as targeting civilians.

The Pakistani Taliban is also known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

RelatedNine soldiers killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan military facility

Gandapur said the attackers briefly seized control of the police station during the assault.

At least 24 militants were killed last week when ethnic Baloch separatists launched raids on a compound of government facilities in a remote part of Pakistan's southwest, the military said.

Four security personnel and two civilians were killed during the attack and subsequent search operations.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group, claimed responsibility for that attack in a statement on social media.

Pakistan's election commission last week said polls would go ahead as planned on Thursday, February 8, after it held an urgent meeting with security officials following a spate of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Thousands of security personnel will be deployed across the country to provide safety to voters.

RelatedSeveral Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us