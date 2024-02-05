February 5, 2024
What will a second term for Nayib Bukele mean for El Salvador?
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has won a resounding re-election. The country's millennial president has garnered both praise and condemnation for his iron-fist policies. Renata Segura, deputy program director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Crisis Group, explains what a second term might look like.
