Türkiye builds houses for earthquake victims

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px 'Helvetica Neue'}As the anniversary of the twin earthquakes in Türkiye — called “the disaster of the century” — nears, we visited the Hatay province as the country is completing the construction of newly built homes for earthquake victims.