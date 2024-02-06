WORLD
Survivors rebuild lives one year since Türkiye quakes
The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye last February killed more than 50,000 people and wiped out whole generations of families. Many children were rescued from the rubble only to discover their parents and siblings had been killed and their communities lay in ruins. One year on and these young survivors are reshaping their lives with the help of their extended families and teachers. Claire Herriot travelled to Nurdagi to hear one teenager’s story.
