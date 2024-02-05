Global anticipation is mounting for potential breakthroughs in grain trade negotiations as the United Nations diligently observes the forthcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye.

Efforts are underway to broker a fresh mechanism facilitating grain exports from Ukraine and Russia. "We're not involved, as far as I know, in this bilateral visit, but obviously we will be looking closely to what comes out," stated spokesperson Stephane Du jarric on Monday.

Scheduled later this month, Putin's visit holds significance amid Türkiye's efforts for a new grain export framework.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the need for a revamped approach following the success of the Black Sea grain deal, lauded globally for staving off a food crisis.

Discussions involving the UN, Russia, Ukraine, and Türkiye are ongoing to develop a method focused on transporting grains to global markets, with emphasis on the Black Sea region.

Addressing current challenges

Fidan explained the shift from the previous agreement, emphasising the potential for a different mechanism to address current challenges. He underscored the importance of resolving grain transportation issues, noting the benefits for all involved nations.

With Ukrainian ships facing risks on Black Sea routes and Russian ships encountering sales restrictions, Fidan proposed formalising existing arrangements under a new mechanism.

The fallout from the collapsed Black Sea Grain Initiative of 2022-2023 serves as a reminder of the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

The ongoing grain crisis has triggered food shortages in developing nations and exerted significant pressure on global prices, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.