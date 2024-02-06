WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rebuilding Turkiye: First anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes
Turkiye is marking the first anniversary of deadly earthquakes, dubbed the 'disaster of the century'. The focus has been on rebuilding, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting the region. He's inaugurated three massive hospital complexes while delivering housing units to survivors of the earthquakes. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora visits the southern city of Hatay. Plus will a London court confirm Australian computer scientist Craig Wright as the inventor of Bitcoin? Sesame Street’s Elmo asked, “How’s everyone doing?” initiating an outpouring of emotion. The winners and most talked about bits of the Grammys and we analyse the Taylor Swift effect.
newsfeed turkiye earthquakes / Others
February 6, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us