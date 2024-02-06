Where is missing Palestinian girl Hind?

A 7-year-old Palestinian girl named Hind has been missing since January 29 after her family car was attacked by Israeli forces in northern Gaza. Hind called the Red Crescent for help, only for the ambulance team to go missing en route to rescue her. Eight days later, the whereabouts of both Hind and the rescue team remain unknown, sparking calls on social media for her return.