Pro-Palestinian politicians face backlash
Politics has gone from being merely divisive to utterly polarising. The war in Gaza has driven that trend to an extreme, especially for politicians who go against the norm. But why are so many being allowed to endure overwhelming abuse? Guests: Maggie Slavin Operations Manager at CAIR-Chicago Ammar Anwar Independent UK Councillor Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Kamel Hawwash Chairperson of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign
February 6, 2024
