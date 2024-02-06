At a meeting in the Czech capital, the Turkish ambassador to Prague called for an immediate ceasefire to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

The meeting on the Israel-Palestine issue on Tuesday, hosted by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, included the participation of ambassadors of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

"I am happy to inform to you that despite their differences on other issues, all members of the OIC as well as the members of the Arab League are fully united when it comes to helping Palestine. However, this is neither an Arab issue nor a Muslim issue. The issue at hand is a humanitarian tragedy," said Turkish Ambassador Egemen Bagis, chairing the group formed by envoys of the OIC member countries in Prague, during the meeting at the Foreign Ministry.

Touching on the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, despite rising criticism of Israeli attacks and its extremist rhetoric, he stressed that last month’s interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a sign that Israel must stop its massacres.

Telling how 27,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of them women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces, Bagis stressed that a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is the only solution for all Palestinians and Israelis to live in safety.

Importance of immediate ceasefire

Bagis warned of the risk of the tension spreading to other countries in the region and said that it is of urgent importance to implement an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

On ties between Tel Aviv and Prague, Bagis demanded that the Czech Republic take action to end the humanitarian tragedy, adding that they call on Prague to persuade Israel to respect international law and human rights.

Israeli attacks on Gaza since the October 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas have killed more than 27,000 people, besides causing mass destruction and suffering. About 1,200 were killed in the initial Hamas attacks.

Telling how today marks the first anniversary of the twin earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6, Bagis thanked the Czech government, Czech people, and the other attending countries at the meeting for the support and solidarity shown to Türkiye.

Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, 2023, destroying thousands of buildings and killing 53,500 people.