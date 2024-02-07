JUST 2 DEGREES: The Power of Women

Women just may be the key to tackling the climate crisis. But across the world they're inhibited on action, mitigation and justice. We look at this pervasive issue, and the women changing the status quo. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Susan Kaaria of Africa Women in Agricultural Research and Development; Don't Gas Africa's Lorraine Chiponda; and Francesca Antonelli of Wetlands International