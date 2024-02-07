February 7, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Last one standing: 14-year-old looks after his younger siblings in Palestine’s Gaza
“I take care of them, I bathe them, I feed them; I am the one who takes care of everything for them” 14-year-old Muhammad looks after his younger siblings after their father disappeared and their mother was killed in a strike amid Israel’s brutal war on Palestine’s Gaza. This is their story.
Last one standing: 14-year-old looks after his younger siblings in Palestine’s Gaza / Others
Explore